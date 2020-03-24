While we may see a few peeks of sun today, the clouds will win out. Even though it looks mostly cloudy, the daylight hours will be dry and cool. Highs will reach the low 50s.

Showers will develop tonight, mainly along and south of I-70. On Wednesday, we will return to dry weather. Clouds will break up, and we will enjoy a lot of afternoon sunshine.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. High 53

TONIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with showers developing, mainly along/south of I-70. Low 40

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of an early morning shower, then decreasing clouds and milder. High 59

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and mild. A nice day! High 65

Temperatures will continue to warm through the week, and it will be feeling more like Spring! Thursday looks to be the warmest day, with highs pushing into the mid-60s. We will see an increasing chance for rain at the end of the week.