Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 442 cases reported, 6 deaths
We are seeing a few breaks in the clouds this evening, especially south of I-70. Temperatures will be in the 40s this evening, dropping into the mid-30s by Tuesday morning.

Clouds will linger on Tuesday, with temperatures getting a little higher in the afternoon. We will climb into the mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 36

TUESDAY: Cloudy and cool. A slight chance of showers by evening. High 55

WEDNESDAY: A slight chance of a morning shower, then mostly cloudy and cool. High 57

Showers will return by Tuesday evening and continue overnight. We may see a few linger early Wednesday, but will return to dry weather for the daylight hours. Overall, we see a lot of dry time to be able to get out and get some fresh air.

