Breaking News
DeWine announces stay-at-home order, daycare changes
Live Now
11:30 AM Daily Coronavirus Stream
Closings
There are currently 112 active closings. Click for more details.

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We will be drying out for the afternoon and the clouds may even break a bit! Temperatures will be chilly, with highs in the upper 40s.

Clouds will linger on Tuesday, with temperatures getting a little higher in the afternoon. We will climb into the mid-50s.

TODAY: Drizzle ending, then mostly cloudy and chilly. High 49

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 36

TUESDAY: Cloudy and cool. A slight chance of showers by evening. High 55

WEDNESDAY: A slight chance of a morning shower, then mostly cloudy and cool. High 57

Showers will return by Tuesday evening and continue overnight. We may see a few linger early Wednesday, but will return to dry weather for the daylight hours. Overall, we see a lot of dry time to be able to get out and get some fresh air.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS