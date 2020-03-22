Rain, snow, and sleet mix will fall through about 9 p.m. this evening. Scattered rain showers will continue into Monday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s overnight. The rain will come to an end Monday morning but it will remain mostly cloudy and seasonal with a light wind.

TONIGHT: Rain likely, northern counties mix with some snow. Low 37

MONDAY: AM rain ends, mostly cloudy. High 50

TUESDAY: Afternoon and evening rain. High 55

Temperatures moderate this week into the 50s and 60s. There will be lots of clouds and several days with rain.