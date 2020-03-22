Morning temperatures are starting out chilly, in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Enjoy the early morning sunshine while it lasts, because it won’t be long. Clouds will be on the increase again today. Rain moves in late this afternoon and this evening. Northern counties may mix with some snow overnight.
TODAY: Early AM sun, increasing clouds with rain towards evening. High 45
Live Doppler 2HD
TONIGHT: Rain likely, northern counties may mix with some snow. Low 38
MONDAY: AM rain ends, mostly cloudy. High 50
Temperatures moderate this week into the 50s and 60s. There will be lots of clouds and several days with rain.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.