Still plenty of clouds this evening that will eventually break up as a weak area of high pressure passes to our north tonight. Sunday will mainly be dry, but chances of rain increase towards evening.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing and cold. Low 26

SUNDAY: Early AM sun, gives way to increasing clouds. Rain possible late PM. High 47

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain likely. Low 38

MONDAY: Early AM rain, mostly cloudy, seasonable. High 50

A gradual warming trend for the rest of the week with highs in the 50s and 60s. Several days will have chances for rain and lots of clouds throughout the week.