Much Colder Tonight but Some Sun Returns Saturday

FLOOD WARNING for Montgomery, Preble, Greene, and Clark Counties until 9:45 P.M.

Clouds will hang on tonight, but it will be much colder with temperatures dropping below freezing by sunrise. Clouds break up Saturday, and temperatures will be running below normal.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and much colder. Low 27

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High near 40

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 26

SUNDAY: Some morning sun, then increasing clouds and cool, chance of late day showers. High 47

Clouds move back into the region Sunday, and we will see chance of showers by late afternoon. The shower chance could linger into early Monday.



