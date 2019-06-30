DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Plenty of summer time warmth today with lots of sunshine. Sunscreen will be the rule today if you have plans to be outside for any length of time.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High near 90

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Low 68

MONDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance of a few showers and storms. High 88

Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for the rest of the upcoming week. Not a washout, instead just daily pop up showers and storms. Highs will generally be in the upper 80s with temperatures dropping into the mid 80s by the end of the week.

