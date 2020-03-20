FLOOD WARNING for Montgomery, Preble, Greene, and Clark County until 9:45 P.M.

Additional River Flooding likely for the Mad River near Springfield and the Great Miami near Miamisburg and Franklin. Crest in the river will happen later today and overnight.

The high reached 70 degrees this afternoon in Dayton. Temperatures will quickly fall as a cold front passes through. Evening temperatures will be in the 40s.

The wind chill will be in the 30s. Wind gusts will be 30-40 mph as the cold front moves through. It will be SE of the Miami Valley by 3 p.m. and temperatures will be falling. The wind chill tonight could drop into the teens with a breezy NW wind 12-17 mph.

The high on Saturday will be in the lower 40s. It will be much cooler.

FRIDAY: Temperatures falling through the 40s by evening.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Low 25

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High near 40

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny and cool. High 47

Seasonal and slightly above normal temperatures return. There is a chance for rain much of the upcoming week.