It’s been a beautiful Tuesday with lots of sunshine and temperatures finally back to seasonal level – in the lower 40s. Doppler 2 HD is showing dry conditions all across the Miami Valley. And while it’ll stay dry Wednesday, winds will really pick up out of the south from 15-25 mph and gusts as high as 45 mph.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire Miami Valley from 4 a.m. until 7 p.m. Be sure to secure loose objects as they will get blown around. Also, be aware that some tree limbs and branches will likely come down and that could lead to scattered power outages.

Temperatures Tuesday evening range from the upper 30s to lower 40s. Our next big weather-maker will come Wednesday night and Thursday when rain will move into our area. Rain could be heavy at times during the day Thursday and could lead to localized flooding. As the cold air rushes in behind a powerful cold front Thursday afternoon, our temperatures will start to plunge. Rain will start mixing with sleet and snow before changing over to all snow across the Miami Valley during the evening. Winds will once again become quite gusty on Thursday, especially during the evening and another Wind Advisory may be issued then.

Expect mostly clear skies tonight with a low of 34 degrees. Wednesday will bring lots of sunshine in the morning with a gradual increase in clouds during the afternoon. It’ll be be unseasonably mild with a high of 57 degrees.

After the rain and wintry precipitation moves through Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be much colder with highs in only the low to mid 30s. Another big warm-up, however, won’t be far behind with highs back in the mid 50s on Sunday and around 60 degrees on Presidents Day Monday and Tuesday.