Patchy dense fog is making it difficult to see in the Miami Valley this morning. Visibility is low in areas along and north of I-70. Temperatures are starting in the upper 40s this morning. We will see afternoon temperatures in the 60s.

There is a slight risk for severe weather Thursday evening and Friday morning. Make sure you have the Storm Team Weather App ready for warning notifications. Strong wind and heavy rain will be the greatest threat.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, becoming windy and warmer with showers and a few thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 68

THURSDAY NIGHT: Windy and mild with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 63

FRIDAY: Morning showers and thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy, windy and turning much colder in the afternoon. Morning high 69 with temperatures falling through the 40s by evening.

It will quickly turn colder during the day on Friday after a cold front moves through. The highs over the weekend will be in the 40s with lows at night in the 20s.