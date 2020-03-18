After some evening rain, skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with just a slight chance of a shower.

The break in the rain continues Thursday morning. There is a slight risk for severe weather Thursday evening and Friday morning. Make sure you have the Storm Team Weather App ready for warning notifications. Strong wind and heavy rain will be the greatest threat.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Evening rain, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Temperatures steady near 50

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, becoming windy and warmer with showers and a few thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 68

THURSDAY NIGHT: Windy and mild with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 62

FRIDAY: Morning showers and thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy, windy and turning much colder in the afternoon. Morning high 67 with temperatures falling through the 40s by evening.

It will quickly turn colder during the day on Friday after a cold front moves through. The highs over the weekend will be in the 40s with lows at night in the 20s.





