We start off mostly cloudy today. Rain will become widespread across the Miami Valley this afternoon. Steady rain is likely from 2 p.m. – 9 p.m. It looks like a soaking rain is headed our way Wednesday night and Thursday with showers and even a few thunderstorms.

There will be a break in the rain Thursday morning. There is a marginal risk for severe weather Thursday evening and Friday morning. Make sure you have the Storm Team Weather App ready for warning notifications. Strong wind and heavy rain will be the greatest threat.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with rain developing in the afternoon becoming widespread into the evening. High 53

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and mild with scattered showers and a chance of thunder. Low 50

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with showers and a few thunderstorms. High 68

FRIDAY: Mild morning high 67 with thunderstorms, turning much colder in the afternoon.

It will quickly turn colder during the day on Friday after a cold front moves through. The highs over the weekend will be in the 40s with lows at night below freezing.