Showers move in tonight as a cold front arrives. Colder air behind the front will turn any lingering showers into flurries later Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Highs Thursday afternoon will be back below normal, only reaching the mid-30s. We will get another taste of the 40s on Friday as milder air moves in ahead next system.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers turn to a few snow showers, breezy and chilly. Low near 30

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder with a few snow showers possible. High 35

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 28 but rising into the 30s later at night.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and chilly with showers developing, turning to snow showers Friday night. High 46

Another front swings in on Friday with a better chance of rain and snow showers followed by another shot of cold air for the weekend.