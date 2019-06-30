The summertime weather continues. Looking up to the sky this week you will see what I like to call popcorn clouds. These are also known as cumulus clouds. In the afternoon and evening, these clouds may grow into cumulonimbus clouds or storm clouds. A weak front dips south tonight and increases our storm chances through midnight.

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy, mostly clear, calm. Low 70

TOMORROW: Hot with a chance for storms in the evening, mostly sunny, High 90

SUNDAY NIGHT: Low chance for storms, partly cloudy, calm. Low 72

MONDAY: Hot with scattered showers and storms, especially after 1 p.m. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms. High 89

Everyday this week will be hot with a chance for summertime pulse storms. We will keep plenty of moisture in the area which means it will feel humid. The biggest threat with these afternoon thunderstorms will be a brief period of hail or gusty winds. There could be prolonged heavy rainfall. Most of the week will be nice summer time weather.