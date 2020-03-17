The day starts a bit gloomy with patchy mist in the Miami Valley. Visibility is low in spots. The good news is this afternoon we will see breaks in the clouds and there will be some sunshine.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY (TUESDAY): Morning clouds mixed with afternoon sun, cool. High 52

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and chilly. Low 34

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with rain developing in the afternoon and milder. High 56

THURSDAY: Chance for thunderstorms. Highs nearing 70

It looks like a soaking rain is headed our way Wednesday night and Thursday with showers and even a few thunderstorms. It will quickly turn cold during the day on Friday after a cold front moves through. The highs over the weekend will be in the 40s with lows at night below freezing.