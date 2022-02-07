A Frigid Night is on the Way

Colder air is moving in behind a cold front, and lows tonight will drop into the lower teens and single digits across the area. Tuesday will be a partly cloudy day with seasonable temperatures in the afternoon after a cold start.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and frigid. Low 10

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and seasonably chilly. High 37

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low near 30

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mixed with a little sun, breezy and chilly. High 43

Temperatures climb a little bit above normal for midweek. Another cold front moves in on Thursday with a slight chance of flurries. Another front swings in on Friday with a better chance of rain and snow showers followed by another shot of cold air for the weekend.