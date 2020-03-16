Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 68 active closings. Click for more details.

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s a chilly start to the week with temperatures in the 30s this morning. Cloud coverage is increasing across the Miami Valley. Unfortunately, we are looking at mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Clouds will thicken this after with a chance for light rain showers.

MONDAY: Thickening clouds. A little warmer. High 51

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain late. Low around 41

ST. PATRICK’S DAY (TUESDAY): Chance of morning showers, mostly cloudy and seasonable. High near 54

WEDNESDAY: Chance of thunderstorms, Mild and mostly cloudy. High 56

Chances of showers and storms for Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will be running above average with highs nearing 70 by the end of the week. It will quickly turn cold during the day on Friday. The highs over the weekend will be in the 40s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS