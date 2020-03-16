It’s a chilly start to the week with temperatures in the 30s this morning. Cloud coverage is increasing across the Miami Valley. Unfortunately, we are looking at mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Clouds will thicken this after with a chance for light rain showers.

MONDAY: Thickening clouds. A little warmer. High 51

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain late. Low around 41

ST. PATRICK’S DAY (TUESDAY): Chance of morning showers, mostly cloudy and seasonable. High near 54

WEDNESDAY: Chance of thunderstorms, Mild and mostly cloudy. High 56

Chances of showers and storms for Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will be running above average with highs nearing 70 by the end of the week. It will quickly turn cold during the day on Friday. The highs over the weekend will be in the 40s.