Clouds will partially clear tonight, but they will rapidly increase again on Monday. Another storm system will bring some rain to the Miami Valley late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Low around 30

MONDAY: Thickening clouds. A little warmer. High 51

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain late. Low around 40

ST. PATRICK’S DAY (TUESDAY): Chance of morning showers, mostly cloudy and seasonable. High near 55

Chances of showers and storms for Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will be running above average with high in the mid 60s for the end of the week and then turning sharply colder again next weekend.

