Morning clouds will give way to some PM sunshine.

After a wintry day on Saturday, today high pressure will build into the Miami Valley. This will help to erode some of the morning clouds. Temperatures will run slightly below average for this time of the year.

TODAY: Morning clouds give way to some PM sunshine. High 44

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 30

MONDAY: Increasing clouds and a little warmer. High 53

Milder temperatures are in store for the week ahead along with scattered showers. Chance of storms on Friday.

Live Doppler 2HD Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.