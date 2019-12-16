***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM TUESDAY MORNING***

Many areas picked up 2 to 4 inches of snowfall overnight. Morning areas of fog and drizzle possible. Rain redevelops this afternoon and helps to melt some of the snow. The rain will change over to snow by this evening with additional one to three inches possible.

Live Doppler 2HD

TODAY: AM drizzle and fog. PM rain changing to snow. High 36

Some of the snowfall totals from round one of wintry weather.

TONIGHT: Rain changing to snow. Up to 4″ of additional snowfall, depending on your location. Low 28

More snow tonight. Up to several more additional inches possible.

TUESDAY: Snow ends. Mostly cloudy. High 32

A gradual warming trend and dry weather for the rest of the week.

