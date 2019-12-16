***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM TUESDAY MORNING***
Many areas picked up 2 to 4 inches of snowfall overnight. Morning areas of fog and drizzle possible. Rain redevelops this afternoon and helps to melt some of the snow. The rain will change over to snow by this evening with additional one to three inches possible.
Live Doppler 2HD
TODAY: AM drizzle and fog. PM rain changing to snow. High 36
TONIGHT: Rain changing to snow. Up to 4″ of additional snowfall, depending on your location. Low 28
TUESDAY: Snow ends. Mostly cloudy. High 32
A gradual warming trend and dry weather for the rest of the week.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.