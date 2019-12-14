Storm Team 2 Forecast

Tonight temperatures will fall below freezing. A few isolated showers will continue through the evening turning to flurries overnight.

For the most part, Sunday will be dry. We should see a bit of sunshine before lunchtime, then clouds will return from the south heading into the evening. Snow will become likely after 9 p.m. and widespread after midnight. 1-2 inches of snow is likely with isolated areas seeing 3 inches. Some freezing rain will also be possible on Monday morning.

TONIGHT: Cold, cloudy, and breezy, Low 28

TOMORROW: Cold and partly cloudy. High 34

SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow and freezing rain. Low 30

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow returns overnight. High 38

Additional snowfall is likely Monday night and Tuesday morning. After that, the rest of the week looks dry with a chance for sunshine on Thursday. Temperatures will be very cold mid-week, but closer to normal by the end of the week.

