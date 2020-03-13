We expect increasing sunshine as we finish the week. We will be partly to mostly sunny today, but it will be cooler. Breezy west winds will bring chilly temperatures, as highs just reach 50-degrees.

Clouds thicken tonight, and another system will hit the Miami Valley on Saturday. This will bring in scattered rain and snow showers. It will be a cloudy, chilly start to the weekend.

TODAY: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Windy and cooler. High 50

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and colder. Low 32

SATURDAY: Cloudy and chilly with a 60% chance of rain and snow showers. High 42

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 46

We will dry out for Sunday, and the sun will be back! Chilly air will still be in place, but we do expect a warming trend next week.