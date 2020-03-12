Closings
There are currently 33 active closings. Click for more details.

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We expect showers and thunderstorms to continue overnight, with a marginal severe threat. We can’t rule out a warning for strong wind or even a quick spin-up tornado. The timing looks best between 6pm and 2am.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some could be strong to severe. Breezy and turning chilly. Low 43

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High 50

SATURDAY: Cloudy and chilly with a 30% chance of scattered rain/snow showers. High 44

We will dry out for Friday, with some sunshine and cooler temperatures. The storm for Saturday is trending farther south, but we still have the chance to see a few rain showers, with some snow possibly mixing in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS