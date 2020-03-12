We expect showers and thunderstorms to continue overnight, with a marginal severe threat. We can’t rule out a warning for strong wind or even a quick spin-up tornado. The timing looks best between 6pm and 2am.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some could be strong to severe. Breezy and turning chilly. Low 43

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High 50

SATURDAY: Cloudy and chilly with a 30% chance of scattered rain/snow showers. High 44

We will dry out for Friday, with some sunshine and cooler temperatures. The storm for Saturday is trending farther south, but we still have the chance to see a few rain showers, with some snow possibly mixing in.