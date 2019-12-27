A cold front will move into the region overnight. This may kick off some light rain late tonight, and we could still have light rain or drizzle around Friday morning.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool with light rain possible. Low 50

FRIDAY: Morning light rain or drizzle, some peeks of sun in the afternoon. Slightly cooler. High 57

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cool. High 58

SUNDAY: Rain likely. Breezy and turning chilly. Early high near 60

Drastic weather changes arrive this weekend. While Saturday will be dry and continued mild, Sunday will be breezy and rainy, with falling temperatures.