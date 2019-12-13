We may see a little morning sun, but the clouds will quickly increase across the Miami Valley. Expect another mostly cloudy/cloudy afternoon, with chilly temps in the low 40s. Daylight hours look dry, but we have an increasing chance for showers this evening.

Rain showers are likely tonight, and we may see some snow mix in as we head toward early Saturday morning. There is a good chance for this to continue through lunchtime before ending. There will be dry time in the afternoon, but we can’t rule out some evening flurries.

TODAY: Becoming cloudy, chilly. Slight chance of a shower across the southern counties (Butler, Warren, Clinton) by late afternoon. High 42

TONIGHT: Showers develop area-wide. Rain may mix with snow towards Saturday morning. Low 33

SATURDAY: Rain/snow showers likely through early afternoon. Cloudy and chilly. A few evening flurries/light snow showers possible. High 40

SUNDAY: Cloudy and colder. High 34

Another storm will arrive Sunday night into Monday. This will bring in the potential of a wintry mix. We could see snow, sleet, freezing rain or rain–all possible. Make sure you check back on the forecast over the weekend, as we fine-tune the forecast. The Monday drive to work could be messy.