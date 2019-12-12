We’ll see some sun and high clouds around the Miami Valley today. Temperatures will not be as cold as the past couple of days. Highs will push above normal, into the low 40s.

We will continue to see above normal temperatures Friday and Saturday before we turn colder again. We have a few chances for precipitation showing up as we head through the weekend and into next week.

TODAY: Sun mixed with high clouds, chilly. High 42

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 32

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. A 20% chance of a late day shower. High 43

SATURDAY: Cloudy and chilly. A 60% chance of rain/snow showers. High 43

We may see a light shower later in the day Friday. Saturday we expect rain showers that may mix with and change to snow as we head into the evening and night.