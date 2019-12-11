Cold conditions will continue across the region today. We will start with sunshine, but clouds thicken for the afternoon. We don’t expect to get above freezing today.

Tonight, we will clear out again, and temperatures will drop back into the teens. We expect more sunshine on Thursday, and it won’t be quite as cold.

TODAY: Increasing clouds, breezy and chilly. A flurry possible. High 30

TONIGHT: Clearing and cold. Low 18

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 42

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the slight chance of a late shower. High 44

We will enjoy a few days in the 40s before temperatures drop again. The next chance for rain will arrive late Friday into Saturday.