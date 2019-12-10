A cold front moved through the Miami Valley overnight, and now cold air is taking over the region. Temperatures will struggle today, falling into the low 30s this morning and not climbing much through the afternoon. There will also be a brisk wind, keeping wind chills in the low 20s.

We clear out tonight, and temperatures will drop down into the mid to upper teens. Single digit wind chills are expected early Wednesday. We will remain cold in the afternoon, but we do get back to sunshine.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and much colder. High 33

TONIGHT: Clearing and quite cold. Low 16

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cold. High 30

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. 38

We will enjoy a few dry days before rain chances return late Friday. The weekend looks a little unsettled, with the potential for rain or snow showers.