It’s going to be a rainy start to the week, with rain more on than off today. Breezy conditions will also continue, and temperatures will hang in the 50s through the afternoon.

Tonight, a cold front moves through the Miami Valley. We will see a few showers around early on, and it will still be breezy as temperatures drop below freezing. Watch for isolated slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

TODAY: Rainy, breezy and cool. High 55

TONIGHT: Few showers early, cloudy, breezy and colder. Low 30

TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and much colder. Slight chance of a snow shower. High 34

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and quite cold. High 30

Cold air will be in place for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the low-mid 30s for a few days, with lows dropping into the teens.