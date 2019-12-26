Clouds will increase today, but the daylight hours will remain dry. Temperatures will continue to run above normal, with highs close to 60-degrees.

A cold front will move into the region overnight. This may kick off some light rain late tonight, and we could still have light rain or drizzle around Friday morning.

TODAY: Becoming mostly cloudy, but still unseasonably warm. High 60

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool with light rain possible. Low 50

FRIDAY: Morning light rain or drizzle, some peeks of sun in the afternoon. Slightly cooler. High 56

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cool. High 56

SUNDAY: Rain likely. Breezy and turning chilly. Early high near 59

Drastic weather changes arrive this weekend. While Saturday will be dry and continued mild, Sunday will be breezy and rainy, with falling temperatures.