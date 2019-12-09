Cloudy conditions continue this evening. Rain moves in after 4 a.m. on Monday morning. Mostly just off and on light rain will continue through the morning and afternoon. Scattered heavy to moderate rainfall will be possible in the evening. Rainfall totals will be around 1/2 an inch. Isolated areas could see closer to an inch by Tuesday morning. A few snow flurries are possible Tuesday morning before the rain moves to the northeast.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Breezy, and Mild. Low 48

TOMORROW: Off and on rain all day, breezy, and mild. High 55

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain, gust up to 25 mph, turning colder. Low 30

TUESDAY: Much colder, a few flurries early, breezy and mostly cloudy. High 33

Temperatures take a big drop with a cold front moving through on Tuesday morning. The afternoon temperature will be 33 degrees even though the high will likely be in the 40s just after midnight early Tuesday morning. Wednesday will be even colder. Overnight lows will be in the teens on Wednesday and Thursday.