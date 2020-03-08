We are one step closer to spring. Tonight is the night clocks spring ahead and we start Daylight Saving Time. The official start to spring is still 12 days away.

Skies will remain clear tonight with calm winds. Temperatures will drop near freezing.

It will be windy tomorrow. A southwest wind 13-18 mph will help bring warmer air into the Miami Valley. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s with mostly clear skies.

TONIGHT: Light breeze and clear skies. Low 32

SUNDAY: Breezy and warmer, becoming partly cloudy. High 64

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mild with more clouds. Low 45

Clouds will be thickening up again as we start the new week. Rain pushes back into the area by Monday evening. There is a chance of showers nearly every day this week. Temperatures will be mild to start the week with highs in the lower 60s.