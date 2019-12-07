More clouds move in on Sunday. I hope you were able to enjoy the sunshine today. The good news is, even with more cloud coverage and rain returning Monday morning, we will experience a brief warming trend with highs in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold. Low 28

TOMORROW: More clouds, breezy south wind. High 53

SUNDAY NIGHT: Light rain begins, mild and gusty up to 25 mph. Low 48

MONDAY: Light to moderate rain all day. High 55

Temperatures drop on Tuesday. Highs will only be in the 20s on Wednesday.