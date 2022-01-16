Clear skies this morning will give way to some clouds this afternoon. Most of the Miami Valley will see a dry day while areas far east and south east may see a light wintry mix this afternoon before changing over to some snow showers by tonight. Tonight, light snow showers are expected throughout the Miami Valley with generally less than half an inch of accumulation in most areas. Further east and southeast, 1-2″ of snow is possible.

TODAY: Morning sunshine gives way to a increase in clouds this afternoon. Far east and southeast a light wintry mix this afternoon changing over to snow showers. High 37

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers. Breezy & cold. Half inch or less of accumulation. Low 24.

MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY (MONDAY): Scattered snow showers. Breezy & cold. High 30.

We get a slight warm up Tuesday and Wednesday before it turns colder again by the end of the week.