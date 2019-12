Off and on rain showers will continue tonight. A warm front will move through the area allowing for Sunday's high to happen around 4 a.m. in the morning. Temperatures will near 50 degrees before temperatures begin to drop behind a cold front Sunday morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible early Sunday morning.

There will be a break in the rain after the cold front moves through the area. Afternoon temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower 40s. We should see a brief pocket of sunshine before more rain returns in the afternoon.