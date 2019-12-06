After a few morning rain showers, we will see increasing afternoon sun. Temperatures won’t climb much today, as northwest winds develop and usher in a push of cool air. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

We expect clear skies tonight and wall-to-wall sunshine on Saturday. Highs will be near normal on Saturday but we get a big warm-up for Sunday.

TODAY: Morning clouds and a few showers, then decreasing afternoon clouds. A little breezy and chilly. High 45

TONIGHT: Clear and much colder. Low 22

SATURDAY: Sunny and seasonable. High 42

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 53

We will enjoy two days in the 50s Sunday and Monday, but a good chance for rain moves in early next week. After the rain moves through Monday, much colder air will be in place for the rest of the week.