Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a few morning rain showers, we will see increasing afternoon sun. Temperatures won’t climb much today, as northwest winds develop and usher in a push of cool air. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

We expect clear skies tonight and wall-to-wall sunshine on Saturday. Highs will be near normal on Saturday but we get a big warm-up for Sunday.

TODAY: Morning clouds and a few showers, then decreasing afternoon clouds. A little breezy and chilly. High 45

TONIGHT: Clear and much colder. Low 22

SATURDAY: Sunny and seasonable. High 42

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 53

We will enjoy two days in the 50s Sunday and Monday, but a good chance for rain moves in early next week. After the rain moves through Monday, much colder air will be in place for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS