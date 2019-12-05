We will enjoy more sunshine today, as dry weather continues. It will not be as windy as Wednesday, and temperatures will be slightly warmer in the afternoon.

Tonight, clouds will increase as a storm moves south of the Miami Valley. We can’t rule out a spotty late night/early morning shower across portions of Butler, Warren or Clinton counties. Friday afternoon looks dry, area wide.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. A nice cool day! High 47

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low 37

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning with the slight chance of a shower across the far southern counties. Decreasing afternoon clouds. High 45

SATURDAY: Sunny and seasonable. High 42

Temperatures will remain pretty close to normal, with highs in the low-mid 40s through the first part of the weekend. On Sunday, a push of warm air moves in and afternoon highs will climb into the low 50s.