The sun finally returns today! We will enjoy partly to mostly sunny conditions with dry weather through the afternoon. There is a very slight chance of an evening/overnight sprinkle or flurry.

Dry weather and sunshine will continue Thursday. Temperatures will be pretty seasonable through the start of the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, windy and chilly. High 43

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with the slight chance of a flurry. Low 28

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, nice and cool. High 45

FRIDAY: Slight chance of a morning shower then partly sunny and chilly. High 43

We are still expecting a big warm-up Sunday into Monday. Rain looks likely early next week.