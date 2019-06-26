Heat and humidity are building back into the Miami Valley for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the upper 80s to right around 90 with heat index values in the low 90s.

Rain chances will be low, but not zero. We will see a 20-30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm each day through the weekend.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. A 20% chance of a spotty afternoon or evening thunderstorm.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low 68

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, continued hot and humid with a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm.