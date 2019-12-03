We will start the day cloudy, with the slight chance of a morning flurry. The clouds may break towards lunchtime, but it will be short lived. Clouds thicken again, and by late afternoon we may have a few sprinkles for the drive home.

Clouds will linger overnight into Wednesday morning. During the afternoon, however, we expect them to decrease as we get back to a partly sunny sky.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, becoming breezy. Slight chance of a sprinkle or flurry. High near 40

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 31

WEDNESDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Breezy and seasonable. High 42

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 45

Temperatures will be pretty close to normal through Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 40s. Dry weather is expected through the end of the week.