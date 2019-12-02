Clouds hang around today, and we will still have the chance of a sprinkle or a flurry through the day. It will be breezy and colder, as temperatures don’t make it out of the 30s this afternoon.

We expect dry weather to return Tuesday, but it will still be chilly. Temperatures will warm a couple degrees each day through Thursday.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold. Chance of a sprinkle or flurry. High 37

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold. Low 28

TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and chilly. High 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 42

Breezy conditions will impact the area through the middle part of the week, adding a wind chill to the mix. Dry weather will continue through at least Thursday.