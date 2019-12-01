Overnight an area of low pressure will move across the Miami Valley. As this happens the wind will become northerly, and temperatures will drop throughout the atmosphere. The off and on rain Sunday night will turn to off and on snow by Monday morning. Right now we expect light accumulations, mostly on grassy surfaces. Snowfall totals will not be universal across the area.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Off and on rain turns to off and on snow. Low 33

MONDAY: Cold and windy. Rain and snow come to an end. High 38

After Monday morning we dry out a bit. Temperatures will slightly below the seasonal normal. The next cold front looks to come on Friday morning.