Tonight will be windy with increasing clouds. Clouds hang around on Wednesday as a cold front comes through. It looks to pass through dry, and we should even see a little sun peeking through in the afternoon. But it does stay windy with gusts 35-45 mph, and a Wind Advisory will be in effect for the northern Miami Valley.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds, windy and chilly. Low 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and chilly. Morning high near 40 and then falling into the 20s by evening.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and turning colder. Low 15

THURSDAY: Cloudy, windy and much colder. A 50% chance of snow developing in the afternoon. Some light accumulation of less than 1″ is expected, mainly confined to areas south of I-70. High 23

Cold air will be in place for the second half of the week. A system will pass south of the area on Thursday, and it will bring in the potential for light accumulating snow to the region. Frigid air remains in place for Friday.