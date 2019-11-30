Off and on rain showers will continue tonight. A warm front will move through the area allowing for Sunday’s high to happen around 4 a.m. in the morning. Temperatures will near 50 degrees before temperatures begin to drop behind a cold front Sunday morning.

Afternoon temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower 40s. There will be a break in the rain after the cold front moves through the area. We should see a brief pocket of sunshine before more rain returns in the afternoon.

Overnight an area of low pressure will move across the Miami Valley. As this happens the wind will become northerly, and temperatures will drop throughout the atmosphere. The off and on rain Sunday night will turn to off and on snow by Monday morning. Right now we expect light accumulations, mostly on grassy surfaces. Snowfall totals will not be universal across the area.

TONIGHT: Off and on rain continues. Temperatures near 50 after 4 a.m.

SUNDAY: After a break, rain returns in the afternoon with temperatures in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Off and on rain turns to off and on snow. Low 35

MONDAY: Cold and windy. Rain and snow come to an end. High 38

After Monday morning we dry out a bit. Temperatures will slightly below the seasonal normal. The next cold front looks to come on Friday morning.