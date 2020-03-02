A cold front will move through the Miami Valley today, and will bring rain to the region. The best chance for showers will be through the morning hours. Coverage will decrease in the afternoon, but a few spotty, light showers will still be possible into the evening.

The front will be just south of the area Tuesday, and an area of low pressure will develop and move along the boundary. This will keep a slight shower chance going, especially across the southern half of the Miami Valley.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool with scattered showers. High 52

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with a few spotty showers. Low 37

TUESDAY: Chance for a few morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy and becoming breezy. High 53

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High 50

We will dry out later in the day Tuesday, and the sun will be back in full on Wednesday. Temperatures will be a touch cooler mid-week, but will remain just above normal.