Overnight, rain will spread into the Miami Valley. We expect a chilly, breezy and rainy Saturday, with heavier downpours possible at times.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with rain developing. Northeast counties may see a brief period of some sleet or freezing rain. Low 34

SATURDAY: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with periods of rain. High 45

SUNDAY: Morning showers, then clouds mixed with sun. A few more rain/snow showers develop toward evening. High 47

Sunday we will have some lingering morning showers, but a break in the rain during the afternoon. The sun will even peek out a bit, then more showers will move in Sunday evening. We could even see snow mix in overnight into Monday.