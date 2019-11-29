We’re in for another cloudy, chilly day. We can’t rule out a few sprinkles through the morning, but the afternoon looks dry. It will be dry and cold for the Grande Illumination in Dayton this evening.

Overnight, rain will spread into the Miami Valley. We expect a chilly, breezy and rainy Saturday, with heavier downpours possible at times.

TODAY: Cloudy and chilly with a few sprinkles in the morning. High 41

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with rain developing. Northeast counties may see a brief period of some sleet or freezing rain. Low 34

SATURDAY: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with periods of rain. High 45

SUNDAY: Morning showers, then clouds mixed with sun. A few more rain/snow showers develop toward evening. High 47

Sunday we will have some lingering morning showers, but a break in the rain during the afternoon. The sun will even peek out a bit, then more showers will move in Sunday evening. We could even see snow mix in overnight into Monday.