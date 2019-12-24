TRAVEL ALERT: If you are heading north on I-75 visibility will be around 1/4 a mile or less in spots. A Dense Fog Advisory is still in place for Auglaize, Mercer, Shelby, and Logan County until 7 a.m. Christmas Morning.

Santa Claus is coming tonight with temperatures in the 30s and mostly cloudy skies. There may be some patchy fog that develops, but Rudolph will be there to light the way. The balmy temperatures will continue. Highs will be in the 50s for the rest of this week. We will near 60 on Christmas Day.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy some fog and calm. Low 33

CHRISTMAS DAY: Becoming sunny and nice. High 58

CHRISTMAS NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and clam. Low 45

THURSDAY: Nice, balmy, mostly cloudy. High 59

The next chance for rain will come this weekend. For now, enjoy and warmer than normal Christmas and nice travel conditions.