Winds will be gusty all day, and in some of the isolated stronger gusts they could reach 55 to 60 mph. Morning showers will impact early travel, and then rain will move out for the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 50s through the first part of the day, but will drop into the 40s this afternoon.

Tonight we will lose some of the stronger wind gusts, but we still expect breezy conditions. Temperatures will drop down near 30-degrees through Thursday morning, so expect a cold but dry Turkey Trot.

TODAY: Very windy with morning showers. Turning chilly, with an early high near 54 and temperatures dropping into the 40s during the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and colder. Not as gusty, but still breezy. A 20% chance of a light rain or snow shower. Low 30

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 42

BLACK FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 45

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain developing. High 52

We will be dry and chilly for Black Friday shopping. For any weekend shopping, be prepared for wet conditions as another storm moves into the region. Rain is likely on Saturday, and we could have a few lingering showers Sunday, with snow possibly mixing in Sunday evening.